Stephen Allen Rulen, 77, of the Berlin Community, passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon, July 16, 2023, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

He was born in Point Pleasant on June 6, 1946, a son of the late Charles “Pete” and Louise Rulen.

On August 24, 1968, Stephen married Carolyn Sue Carrico and they shared 52 loving years together. Carolyn passed on April 25, 2021.

In addition to his parents and wife, Stephen was preceded in death by one brother, John Dale Rulen; and two loving puppies: Cappi and Snoopy.

Stephen is survived by one daughter, Stephanie Stalnaker and husband, Arch; one grandson, Craig Stalnaker and wife, Erica; one granddaughter, Samantha Starnes and husband, Kobe; one great-grandson, Lincoln Rush; one great-granddaughter, Presley Stalnaker; and one brother, Skip Rulen and wife, Kelly Pinkston.

Stephen was a loving husband, dad, and grandpa. He was a military veteran and served in the United States Marine Corp during Vietnam from 1967-1968. He was an over-the-road truck driver for over 45 years and known by many as “Bigfoot”. Stephen enjoyed fishing, traveling, and visiting with his family. He attended Berlin United Methodist Church and loved his church family very much.

Stephen’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

