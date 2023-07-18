Thousands expected ahead of WAMSB competition

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - After a year of planning, there will be 19 marching bands competing from 13 different countries.

One band traveled all the way from El Salvador.

I spoke with the president of the campus and the president of WAMB who are just really excited to bring in the thousands of spectators expected this week.

Mariana Gomez’s band is from El Salvador.

She tells me to be competing is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“Since we arrived at the airport...Since we came here...Every time we eat, every time we chill, it’s just...everything amazing,” said Gomez. “Some of us will never have the opportunity to travel this way, we’ve been enjoying everything.”

President of WAMB Randy Sanders says it’s very special to be hosting bands from around the world.

He’s already seeing an economic boost.

“The past few days some of the bands have been living here already and they’ll be taking advantage of our local merchants, our businesses have flourished because of the folks that are living here on a short-term basis,” said Sanders.

President of West Virginia Wesleyan College James Moore says hosting these bands hits close to home.

“It’s also really pretty exciting for me as a former music professor and professional jazz trumpet player to have all these people here on campus...The arts are what brought me to Wesleyan as a faculty member in 2006,” said Moore.

The championship runs through July 24th.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.