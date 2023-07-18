Thousands expected ahead of WAMSB competition

WAMSB competition
WAMSB competition
By Jasmin Adous
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - After a year of planning, there will be 19 marching bands competing from 13 different countries.

One band traveled all the way from El Salvador.

I spoke with the president of the campus and the president of WAMB who are just really excited to bring in the thousands of spectators expected this week.

Mariana Gomez’s band is from El Salvador.

She tells me to be competing is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“Since we arrived at the airport...Since we came here...Every time we eat, every time we chill, it’s just...everything amazing,” said Gomez. “Some of us will never have the opportunity to travel this way, we’ve been enjoying everything.”

President of WAMB Randy Sanders says it’s very special to be hosting bands from around the world.

He’s already seeing an economic boost.

“The past few days some of the bands have been living here already and they’ll be taking advantage of our local merchants, our businesses have flourished because of the folks that are living here on a short-term basis,” said Sanders.

President of West Virginia Wesleyan College James Moore says hosting these bands hits close to home.

“It’s also really pretty exciting for me as a former music professor and professional jazz trumpet player to have all these people here on campus...The arts are what brought me to Wesleyan as a faculty member in 2006,” said Moore.

The championship runs through July 24th.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Police ID victim of fatal I-79 crash
Scott Arthur O’Brien and suspect vehicle
WVSP trooper shot during traffic stop; suspect dead
1 reportedly ejected in crash on I-79
Shinnston man charged with kicking garage door open, strangling man
Teen severely injured in ATV accident
Teen severely injured in ATV accident

Latest News

Michael Longwell
Man charged with hitting child with dustpan, broom handle
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | July 18, 2023
Bobby Allen Stark
West Virginia man pleads guilty to falsifying passport to flee U.S.
U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) tours the Novelis facility in Fairmont, W.Va. on...
Senator Capito visits Novelis facility in Fairmont