Timothy Daniel Winans, was born on March 14, 1976, in Weston. He was a funny, loyal, loving, and supportive husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend. He passed away in the comfort of his home on July 17, 2023, at the age of 47.

Timothy was a dedicated man both to his work and his family. He was a delivery contractor for the Exponent Telegram Newspaper for the past 20 years. More than a job, Timothy found purpose in this position and was known for his unwavering commitment to his work. When he wasn’t working, Timothy was an avid hobbyist who enjoyed assembling model cars and listening to classic country music. He was also an ordained minister, who found solace, strength, and joy in his Christian faith. As it is written, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” - Philippians 4:13.

Timothy is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Laura Winans; three children: Sabrina, Sierra, and Timothy “Danny” II; seven cherished grandchildren: Emma, Emberly, Maddie, Aubree, Bradley, Faith, Gracelynn, and Jaxx; mother, Martha Winans; father, Daniel Winans; one sister, Kathy Perrine; one dear friend, who was like a brother, Shawn Tomey; and his loyal St. Bernard companion, Kane. He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Hattie Sprouse; and his brother-in-law, Bobby Marsh.

In lieu of flowers, Timothy’s family requests that donations be made directly to Pat Boyle Funeral Home to aid with final and unforeseen expenses for Timothy’s family. To donate mail donations to: PO Box 569, Jane Lew, WV, 26378.

Timothy’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 12 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bill Hunt officiating.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

