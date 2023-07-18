Violet Rose Hall Starcher, 87 of Webster Springs, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023 at Sundale Nursing Home in Morgantown. She was born June 4, 1936 in Eskdale, WV (Kanawha County), to the late Henry Ellis “Boots” and Mary Alice Gollihue Hall and was a homemaker. She was Baptist by Faith, a graduate of Webster Springs High School, and was known around Webster Springs for painting houses inside and out, a hobby and job at which she excelled and enjoyed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Frederick Allen Starcher; brother Charles Hall; and sisters Lena Lake and Helen Cowger. She is survived by her daughters Linda Sue (Mike) Callahan of Camden on Gauley and Frankie “Jeannie” (Chris) Miller-Bologna of Hollywood, MD; grandsons Chad Michael Callahan of Camden on Gauley, Camden Tully Miller of Altadena, CA, and Casey Franklin (Melanie) Miller of Norfolk, VA; step-grandson Joseph Timothy (Rachael) Miller of Baltimore, MD; and several extended family and friend to mourn her passing. Funeral Services to celebrate Violet’s life will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to service time at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Miller Cemetery, Webster Springs. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Starcher family.

