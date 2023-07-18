West Virginia man pleads guilty to falsifying passport to flee U.S.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to illegally obtaining a passport to travel overseas, violating a court order.

52-year-old Bobby Allen Stark, of Martinsburg, pleaded guilty to a charge of making a false statement in application for a passport, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of West Virginia.

In April 2022, our sister-station KKTV in Colorado says Stark was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child and retaliation against a witness or victim.

Officials say Stark was out on bond shortly after being arrested in Colorado and was ordered to surrender his passport.

Four days after he surrendered his passport, authorities say he applied for a new one and claimed his passport was lost.

Stark then used his new passport to flee to Guyana, where he was apprehended by authorities several months later.

Stark now faces up to 10 years in prison. He will be sentenced at a later date.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service. The U.S. Marshals Service and the Guyana Federal Police assisted with the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Kane is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Trumble presided over the case.

