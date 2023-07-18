WVSP trooper to make full recovery after being shot during traffic stop

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOPHIA, W.Va. (WDTV/WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police trooper who was shot during a traffic stop at a Dollar General in Sophia on Monday is expected to make a full recovery, according to state police.

Authorities say the injured trooper is Courtney Casey with the Beckley Detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

Trooper Courtney Casey
Trooper Courtney Casey(Oak Hill High School Facebook)
WVSP trooper shot during traffic stop; suspect dead

Trooper Casey was shot in the arm by Scott Arthur O’Brien Monday morning.

Scott Arthur O’Brien and suspect vehicle
Scott Arthur O’Brien and suspect vehicle(West Virginia State Police)

O’Brien was shot and killed by police Monday evening after an all-day manhunt.

Authorities say he was still armed and refused to drop the weapon when he was shot and killed.

WVSP says the bullet only grazed Trooper Casey’s elbow.

