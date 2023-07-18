WVSP trooper to make full recovery after being shot during traffic stop
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOPHIA, W.Va. (WDTV/WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police trooper who was shot during a traffic stop at a Dollar General in Sophia on Monday is expected to make a full recovery, according to state police.
Authorities say the injured trooper is Courtney Casey with the Beckley Detachment of the West Virginia State Police.
WVSP trooper shot during traffic stop; suspect dead
Trooper Casey was shot in the arm by Scott Arthur O’Brien Monday morning.
O’Brien was shot and killed by police Monday evening after an all-day manhunt.
Authorities say he was still armed and refused to drop the weapon when he was shot and killed.
WVSP says the bullet only grazed Trooper Casey’s elbow.
FOR PRIOR COVERAGE
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.