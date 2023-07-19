Body found identified as man missing since February

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va (WSAZ/WDTV) - Investigators have identified the remains of a missing man whose body was found in Nicholas County.

James Aaron Key, 38, of Summersville, died from an incident that happened Feb. 28 in the area of Gauley Run and Nile roads, according to a release from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office.

The positive identification was made by the state Medical Examiner’s Office from dental records, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Feb. 28, he reportedly left his home to go on a walk and told a family member he would be back in 20 minutes but never returned.

Additional details were not released, but investigators said they seek more information about Key’s disappearance and death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office at 304-872-7880.

