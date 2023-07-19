Body found in Nicholas County identified

Body found in Nicholas County identified
Body found in Nicholas County identified(WABI)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Investigators have identified the remains of a missing man whose body was found in Nicholas County, according to a release from the county Sheriff’s Office sent Wednesday.

James Aaron Key, 38, of Summersville, died from an incident that happened Feb. 28 in the area of Gauley Run and Nile roads, the release states.

The positive identification was made by the state Medical Examiner’s Office from dental records, according to the sheriff’s office.

Additional details were not released, but investigators said they seek more information about Key’s disappearance and death. Anyone with information is asked to call the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office at 304-872-7880.

