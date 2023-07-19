Bridgeport native named Asst. Athletics Director for Creative, Digital Media at WVU

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University Athletics has named a Bridgeport native as the Assistant Athletic Director in charge of Creative and Digital Media.

Ross Marra is coming to WVU after spending three years at Wake Forest University in North Carolina, where he led the creative media and content department for the Demon Deacons.

Marra says he’s happy to be back home and honored to work with a great creative staff.

“It means more to be because it’s WVU, and I feel an immense amount of pride in this position and really look forward to putting out pieces and putting together content that the families will be proud of,” Marra said.

Marra is a 2020 graduate of South Caroline, where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management with a minor in Sport and Entertainment Management,

Marra is a 2016 graduate of Bridgeport High School. He also played baseball for the Indians and was a member of three straight state championships from 2014-16.

