Charleston Chief of Police apologizes for misuse of City property

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Police Department’s Chief of Police is issuing an apology on Wednesday after he said he “misused city property for a personal matter.”

According to Chief James Tyke Hunt, he was disciplined with a three-day, unpaid suspension in June of 2022.

On Wednesday, Charleston City Attorney, Kevin Baker, issued a memorandum regarding the allegations that led to Chief Hunt’s suspension in 2022.

According to Baker, the City of Charleston received a complaint from a general city email account after hours on Friday, April 29, 2022.

The complaint accused Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt of using his official position as Charleston Chief of Police to initiate an FBI investigation.

The complaint was initially referred to the City Attorney’s Office. In the memorandum, Baker said he confirmed that a member of Chief Hunt’s family made an allegation of harassment to the FBI against the person who filed the complaint.

The complaint told attorney Baker that she also initiated a separate complaint to the FBI against Chief Hunt and Hunt’s family member.

Baker said he investigated allegations made by Chief Hunt and his family member and concluded there were no violations of the law.

During his investigation, the City Attorney said the woman at the center of the allegations described the background of a consensual relationship with Chief Hunt that led to the FBI complaints.

Baker said the woman’s description included allegations that he believed ‘constituted a violation of City policy.’

The city then initiated its own investigation into Chief Hunt’s conduct along with assistance from the City Attorney and the City’s Human Resources Director.

The findings of that investigation were presented to the Mayor of Charleston.

It is city policy not to discuss the content of human resource matters to protect the privacy of both members of the public and any employees involved.

Chief Hunt issued the following apology:

“I am truly sorry for the hurt that my action have caused my family, my colleagues and the citizens of Charleston. I made a mistake and own my actions, I fully cooperated with the city’s Human Resources investigation. Through that investigation, I agreed I misused city property for a personal matter and was disciplined with a three-day, unpaid suspension back in June of last year. This was a lapse in personal judgment, and I know I must work harder than ever to rebuild trust. I appreciate the faith Mayor Goodwin has in me to continue to lead the Charleston Police Department. I have spent my entire career serving the citizens of Charleston and it is an honor to serve as chief. My dedication and commitment to our city has not waned for one second over the last year and I will continue working hard to repair personal and professional relationships.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.