Chart-topping Christian artist performing in Clarksburg

David Crowder
David Crowder(City Parks of Clarksburg / David Crowder)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A chart-topping Christian artist will be performing at the Clarksburg Amphitheater on Friday, July 21.

David Crowder has sold more than three million records and had three Grammy nominations in his career.

Crowder’s latest album, Milk and Honey, produced his first hit single “Good God Almighty.”

Christian Paul will be opening for Crowder. His music is inspired by the poetry of old hymns, and the elements of rhythm and blues in his music doesn’t fit the typical mold. His first single “Won’t Rain Anymore” has ushered in his next era of music.

Recreation Coordinator of Parks for the City of Clarksburg, Trevor DeVaul, said in May Crowder will be one of several talented Christian performers to have been in Clarksburg.

“The Amphitheater has brought several talented Christian performers to Clarksburg, and I am proud to say Crowder will be performing in Clarksburg this year,” DeVaul said.

Reserved seating is sold out, but general admission seating is still available for $25. Click here to purchase tickets. Day-of-show tickets will be $30 for general admission seating.

