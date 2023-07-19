Cold front brings Thursday evening storms, but leads to beautiful weekend
Storms could be strong in a few instances.
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A cold front approaching on Thursday will push some disorganized storms into our area, which could produce isolated cases of damaging winds and very heavy rain. Once that crosses, high pressure noses in, providing sunny skies with low humidity and comfortable temperatures. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
