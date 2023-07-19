“Cue the Fun!”: W.Va counts down days till return of state fair

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - With less than three weeks until the annual state fair, crews are already on site in Fairlea getting ready. Here’s what they say you can expect to see at the upcoming 98th Annual State Fair of West Virginia:

“They’re getting set up- that makes it really real for us here at the state fair, seeing those rides starting to go up,” shared Kelly Collins, CEO of the State Fair of West Virginia. “We’ve got a lot of carnival rides. We have concerts. We have livestock...”

For each fair, the event’s team picks a theme to represent their goal for that particular year. The theme for 2023 is “Cue the Fun.”

Collins tells WVVA that they chose this phrase because they want fairgoers to enjoy themselves, whether it’s upholding longstanding traditions or even trying new things. She says one of the best ways they can do this is through food.

“The food is the number one reason that people come to the fair,” Collins shared, adding that she is particularly excited about the New Food Contest. “We’ve got a lot of great entries and can’t wait to get those in front of everyone so they can taste that food.”

Coming out of COVID-19, the fair didn’t know what attendance would look like, but the numbers don’t lie and they say people were ready to see the return of summer fun.

“2021 was a good year; 2022 was an excellent year. Looking back there was a lot of things we went through to get there, but it turned out to be one of the best fairs we’ve ever had...”

What Collins really wants is to see the biggest and best State Fair of West Virginia yet and she says that’s already looking to be the case.

“We’ve got a wait list for our camping spots that’s bigger than it’s ever been. Hotels are sold out, Airbnbs. So, going into the fair 20 days to it, we’re excited to see that it’s already getting a lot of buzz and people are excited about it.”

The fair will kick off on Thursday, August 10, and run through Saturday, August 19. Collins revealed that they will be bringing back the fair brochure this year by popular demand.

Advance tickets, which will save you money on rides and admission, are on sale until July 31. To learn more about ticket sales and fair events, visit statefairofwv.com.

