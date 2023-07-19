Excellence in Education: Preston County secretary up for statewide award

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va (WDTV) - In this week’s Excellence in Education report sponsored by Davis & Elkins College, we are highlighting a Preston County secretary that is up for a statewide award.

January will mark 10 years that Susan Moran has served as a secretary at Bruceton School in Preston County.

Her first decade is being wrapped up in a particularly special way. Moran was nominated by faculty at Bruceton School for Service Personnel of the Year, a statewide award through the WV Department of Education.

Every school in West Virginia nominates one Teacher of the Year and one Service Personnel of the Year. There is one winner picked from each category in all 55 counties. From those 55 county winners, five statewide finalists are chosen.

This year, Moran is one of those finalists.

She began working with Preston County Schools as a volunteer and eventually got a position alongside the guidance counselors at Preston High School.

After spending some time as a substitute secretary while holding another part time position within the Preston County School System, the full-time secretary position at Bruceton School opened, and Moran applied.

10 years later, Moran still feels like she has not worked a day.

“I don’t really view it as a job. I view it as a calling, a mission, because there’s nothing I wouldn’t be willing to do to make this school successful,” says Moran.

While the weight is heavy at a school with around 630 students, Moran is up for the challenge. On top of her focus on the financial side of things, she also does some administrative duties, helps parents and kids, and even worked with fellow Bruceton Secretary Felicia Young to fill the vacant school nurse position this past year.

Bruceton Principal Jonas Knotts says seeing Moran’s hard work get noticed has been uplifting for the entire Bruceton School staff.

“We see, day in and day out, the hard work, the dedication, the determination that goes in, and to see that finally being recognized on a much wider scale outside of our school and outside our community, that’s really special for us,” says Knotts.

Moran, who has lived in Preston County for almost 40 years, says she is “happiest when [she’s] helping other people.” She credits the boundless support of the Bruceton Mills community for her nomination-worthy performance as secretary.

The winner of the Service Personnel of the Year award will be announced on September 12th.

