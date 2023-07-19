Firefighters rescue dogs from 150-foot cavern

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Lewisburg Fire Department, the Renick Volunteer Fire Department, and the Lewisburg Rope and Rescue team worked together on Tuesday to rescue two dogs that had fallen 150 feet into a cavern.

After locating the entrance of the cave, five members of the Lewisburg Rope and Rescue team were able to build a rescue system and lower a rescuer down a ledge within the cavern.

Both dogs were able to be raised out of the cave along with the rescuer, and both dogs were immediately taken to Fairlea Animal Hospital by their owner.

They are both expected to make a full recovery.

Other emergency personnel that aided in the rescue included White Sulphur Springs EMS.

