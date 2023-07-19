First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

She brought three beautiful puppies with her and talked about adopting young puppies, how big the puppies will get, and when they will be ready for adoption.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Arthur O’Brien and suspect vehicle
WVSP trooper shot during traffic stop; suspect dead
WVDNR updates hunting regulations, notes important changes
Bobby Allen Stark
West Virginia man pleads guilty to falsifying passport to flee U.S.
Fatal crash generic
Police ID victim of fatal I-79 crash
Overdose spike alert issued in Marion County after overdose deaths

Latest News

Spotlight on Business: Bruceton School secretary up for statewide award
Susan Moran has served as secretary at Bruceton School for nearly 10 years.
Excellence in Education: Preston County secretary up for statewide award
Body found identified as man missing since February
Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | July 19, 2023