George McGonagle retires after 70 years of service to the Bluefield baseball community

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton Whistlepigs and Bluefield Ridge Runners renewed their rivalry at Bowen Field but before the game the Ridge Runners took the time to honor one of the legends in the Bluefield baseball community for serving his time as the Bluefield Baseball Club’s president.

A ceremony was held at home plate inviting many community leaders and baseball officials to recognize and thank George McGonagle for leading the baseball community.

McGonagle was born and raised in Bluefield and began attending games in Bluefield in the late 40′s. Soon after, he began working for the team in the 50′s.

McGonagle worked his way to serving as general manager and president of the Bluefield Baseball Club. In 2020 he was inducted into the Appalachian League Hall of Fame for his contribution to professional baseball.

After 70 years, he has announced his retirement.

McGonagle says is very pleased with the success of Bluefield baseball over the years. “Not only me but it’s been the community that made this happen over the years with individuals, corporations, and foundations. We’ve always had a fantastic board of directors and they all participate and help, not just one person. I feel very happy with all the years here and all the wonderful people that made this happen.”

McGonagle also says his only plan for retirement is to spend as much time as he can with his grandchildren in North Carolina.

A new president for the Bluefield Baseball Club will be picked by the board of the directors sometime at the end of July.

