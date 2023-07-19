GRAPHIC: 1 person killed after car goes airborne, crashes into homes

One person is dead after a car crashed into a home in St. Louis County, Missouri.
One person is dead after a car crashed into a home in St. Louis County, Missouri.
By Joshua Robinson and Kalie Strain
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - A speeding car went airborne and crashed into two homes in Missouri, killing one person on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The accident occurred just before 2:30 p.m. in St. Louis County.

A resident in the neighborhood provided KMOV with a video of the incident.

GRAPHIC: Some may find the content in the video disturbing.

GRAPHIC WARNING: News 4 obtained video showing a car crashing into a home in south St. Louis County on July 18, 2023.

St. Louis County police said a preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed, veered from the roadway and went airborne after hitting an embankment.

The car crashed into two homes, causing significant damage to one of the structures.

Police said both homes were occupied, but no other injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County police.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Police ID victim of fatal I-79 crash
Scott Arthur O’Brien and suspect vehicle
WVSP trooper shot during traffic stop; suspect dead
1 reportedly ejected in crash on I-79
Shinnston man charged with kicking garage door open, strangling man
Teen severely injured in ATV accident
Teen severely injured in ATV accident

Latest News

In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a...
Judge signals December may be too soon for Trump’s classified documents case, but doesn’t set date
U.S. soldier detained by North Korea after crossing border
Who is Judge Aileen Cannon, the judge overseeing he criminal case against Donald Trump?
Police in Tyler, Texas, have asked for the public’s help with finding a baby who is supposed to...
Authorities issue Amber Alert for 11-month-old in Texas