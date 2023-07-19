Huntington Police releases bodycam footage of deadly officer-involved shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A Huntington Police Officer placed on administrative leave after an officer-involved shooting incident has returned to work as the police department releases new information and body camera footage of the fatal encounter.

Huntington Police confirmed on Wednesday the officer that was placed on leave with pay immediately following the shooting that killed Ahmad Abdullah, 25, of Detroit on July 3, 2023 has returned to work, per the police department’s critical incident policy.

The Huntington Police Department also released body-camera footage, audio of the initial 911 call from July 3, and audio with subtitles of the radio communication between the Cabell County 911 dispatcher and Huntington Police officers as they were en route to the scene.

On July 3, HPD reported someone called 911 around 1:40 p.m., saying a man was threatening to shoot them and blow up a house in the 400 block of 14th Street.

After the incident, Huntington Police Chief Phil Watkin said, “When the initial officer arrived, he encountered the suspect who refused to cooperate, threatened the officer, stating he had a gun, and he charged the officer, which resulted in our officer shooting the man.”

The incident happened just a few blocks away from Marshall University’s campus.

Abdullah was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries.

“First and foremost, we must remember that a family is mourning the loss of a loved one,” Huntington Police Chief Phil Watkins said. “We cannot help the healing process by suppressing the truth. We can only help by ensuring that the truth is brought to light.”

According to HPD, the purpose of the critical incident policy is to give an officer time to address occupational stress and trauma exposure with the assistance of mental health counseling through the City of Huntington’s employee assistance program. The officer also is evaluated by a mental health professional and must be certified by the health professional before the officer is permitted to return to duty. The officer involved in the shooting was certified to return to duty by a mental health professional.

HPD says an officer is permitted under state civil service laws to return to duty while he or she is part of a law enforcement investigation. If a law enforcement investigation concludes that wrongdoing was committed by an officer on duty, the officer could be suspended pending further legal proceedings.

