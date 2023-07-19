Jackson Co. deputies arrest ‘child predator’ Wednesday

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Brandon Boucher is accused of grooming a 15-year-old girl from Jackson County, West Virginia, over Facebook Messenger.

Man arrested for attempting to solicit minor

Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger said Boucher drove through a rainstorm to meet the child behind the messages.

“Once an agreement had been reached, he traveled here to the Ripley area to meet up and have sex with this young girl, this child from the Ripley area,” Mellinger said.

Once Boucher got to the meet-up spot at the Fairplain Burger King early Wednesday morning, Mellinger said deputies were waiting for him.

“That is the key to the operation, is that these folks are willingly and knowingly targeting individuals that they know to be 12 and 13 and 14 years,” Mellinger said.

It is one of similar arrests by Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies with the help of other county agencies and Operation Juicebox.

“It’s a nationwide platform operated by a man named Olive Hugh, and Olive has been very inspirational to a lot of law enforcement agencies, us included,” Mellinger said.

Mellinger warned of the dangers of social media.

“These are the types of things that can happen when you don’t monitor your kids social media accounts,” he said. “The dangers are out there when you don’t know who is talking to your kids.”

Boucher was arrested for soliciting a minor.

