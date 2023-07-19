Local fire departments receive grant of nearly $1M

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced funding totaling nearly $1 million for three local fire departments on Wednesday.

A total of $982,033 will be split between two Wetzel County fire departments and a Marion County fire department, Sen. Manchin says.

The individual awards are the following:

$681,767 – Saint Joseph Volunteer Fire Department

$209,682 – Monongah Volunteer Fire Department

$90,584 – Folsom Volunteer Fire Department

Manchin says the funding, which comes from FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant, will provide critical resources to the cities’ fire departments to equip and train emergency personnel, improve efficiency and promote public safety.

“Our brave West Virginia firefighters risk their lives every day to protect our communities, and we must ensure they have the necessary equipment and resources to do their jobs safely and effectively. I’m pleased FEMA is investing nearly $1 million to strengthen fire safety in Saint Joseph, Monongah and Folsom,” said Senator Manchin. “These investments will bolster our emergency preparedness across our great state and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the funding. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support our firefighters as they work tirelessly to protect West Virginians.”

