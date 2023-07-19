Margaret Jean Prickett, 90, of Fairmont passed away on Wednesday July 19, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born July 23, 1932, in Dodridge County West Virginia the daughter of the late Hayward and Mildred (Marks) Richards. She was married to the late William George Prickett II. Margie worked for Westinghouse for 37 years and was a faithful member of Everlasting Covenant Church. She loved to sing and tend to her flowers in her garden. Those left to cherish her memory are daughter in law Donna Loudin Prickett, grandchildren John Hall, Genny Hall and Robert Lee Hall, and great grandchildren Lakelynn and Raelynn Scritchfield. She was proceeded in death by her husband William George Prickett II, son Hayward Rick Prickett and daughter in law Shellene Prickett. Friends and family are welcome to gather at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, for a public visitation on Monday July 24th from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm The funeral service will begin at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at the West Virginia National Cemetery. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home are honored to assist the Prickett family with the arrangements. Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.carpenterandford.com

