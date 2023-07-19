Mon County deputy found not guilty of using excessive force, covering it up

WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - A jury has found Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputy Lance Kuretza not guilty on both charges he was facing.

Deputy Sheriff Lane Kuretza was accused of depriving an individual of his civil rights by using excessive force and writing a false report to cover it up in January 2018.

Kuretza was federally indicted in August 2022. The indictment alleged Kuretza subjected the victim to excessive force before and while being handcuffed and falsifying a report to cover it up.

Shortly after being indicted, Kuretza pleaded not guilty to the charges during an arraignment in U.S. District Court in Clarksburg.

The trial began in Wheeling on July 10, and the jury reached a verdict Tuesday afternoon, finding Kuretza not guilty on both charges.

William Ihlenfeld, United States Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia, said after the verdict that the system worked.

“The jury has spoken,” Ihlenfeld said. “The system worked. I respect the verdict but won’t let it deter us from the important mission of civil rights enforcement.”

As of this articles publication, Kuretza’s current status with the department is unknown. After the indictment, he was placed on leave by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department.

