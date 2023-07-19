Parkway Authority: New safety measures for motorists ‘effective immediately’ following incidents on Yeager Bridge

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Every day, thousands of drivers cross the Chuck Yeager Bridge near Kanawha City on Interstate 64/77.

Just after 10 Monday night, Metro 911 dispatchers dealt with a number of calls coming from the southbound bridge involving a number of vehicles that struck cables hanging from the bridge.

A similar group of calls came in Thursday afternoon in the same section area of the bridge with several drivers dealing with damaged windshields and shattered glass.

Junior Keener, a delivery driver from South Charleston, said he was heading toward Kanawha City on the bridge during the time of the incident. He said the cables damaged his work truck’s windshield.

“I got on the bridge and I noticed people were slowing down, but I wasn’t sure why,” he recalled by phone Tuesday. “Then I saw this cable hanging down, so I looked at my mirror because I couldn’t stop by slamming on my brakes because then I’d get rear-ended. So I looked in my mirror, there’s nobody in the left lane, so I go to get into the left lane and then as I was getting in the left lane, something hit my truck. It sounded like I had crashed, except my windshield was completely shattered and I was like, ‘What the heck was that?’ Because I knew I was missing the one cable that I saw, but it was a second cable that came down.”

Keener said hearing about Monday night’s incident left him more worried about the future of other drivers on the bridge.

“I worry about a third time because what if that’s somebody that panics and swerves into somebody with an 18-wheeler, what if that driver swerves into somebody or a cable comes down hits a motorcyclist, motorcyclists wouldn’t survive getting hit?”

WSAZ’s Kimberly Donahue reached out to the West Virginia Department of Transportation to see what’s being done to prevent future accidents.

Jeff Miller, the Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkway Authority provided a statement:

Following the incidents on the Yeager Bridge painting project on Thursday, July 13 and Monday, July 17, the Parkways Authority has required the contractor, Southern Road and Bridge, LLC, to implement additional safety measures to ensure security for motorists, effective immediately. These measures include, but are not limited to, additional advance warning message boards alerting drivers to height restrictions for the project, West Virginia State Police stationed before the bridge for speed reduction and to monitor for oversized loads (State Police to be paid for by the contractor), work areas to be a continuous 24/7 work zone and speed reduced to 50 miles per hour, additional contractor personnel monitoring the bridge during and after working hours, contractor required to inspect cables on the underside of panels nightly for any signs of wear and to continue to inspect critical connection points routinely during active work. Following the incidents, Parkways Authority dispatched inspectors who found evidence of an oversized truck striking the containment deck on July 17. Recent traffic volumes, wind and severe weather may also have been factors. The accidents are still under investigation by the West Virginia State Police and reports are not yet finalized. Contractors are required to carry insurance on all projects such as this. This bridge painting project, awarded to Southern Road and Bridge, LLC for $16,267,273.80 in June 2021, covers the complete repainting of the north and south bound spans to ensure the longevity of the bridge. The project is expected to be complete this fall. WVDOT will continue to provide updates on this project.

As the safety measures are put in place, Keener said he is grateful to be alive -- hoping the additions will prevent an even worse incident from happening.

“My biggest fear, it could be worse so I don’t want to witness anything worse than what it was. I’m just thankful everyone was OK,” he said.

West Virginia State Police are investigating both incidents. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

