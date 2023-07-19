Partly cloudy Wednesday, storms until the weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Just like the past few days, today will bring partly sunny skies, seasonable temperatures, and a chance of rain. Then more rain is expected after today. Find out how long this unsettled weather will last, and more, in the video above!

Frontal boundaries from the west should stay south of North-Central West Virginia today, which means any disturbances will stay south of our region. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be partly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-to-mid-80s. Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy, with light winds and lows in the 60s. Then tomorrow afternoon will start out with partly sunny skies, light southwesterly winds, and highs in the mid-80s in some areas. During the evening hours, a low-pressure system from Canada will push toward West Virginia and lift moisture and warm air into our region, leading to instability. This means that thunderstorms will start pushing towards our region during the evening hours, with models generally agreeing on their arrival after 5 PM. Some could bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and even small hail, so the Storm Prediction Center has most of our region, especially west of I-79, under a Marginal Risk, i.e. isolated severe thunderstorms are possible. So we’re watching the situation carefully. Most of the showers and thunderstorms push out after midnight.

A few more showers may linger on Friday morning, but by the afternoon, any leftover rain pushes out, leaving partly sunny skies. A high-pressure system will then bring dry, stable air to the Mountain State this weekend, resulting in partly sunny skies. It’s not until next Tuesday that another frontal boundary brings scattered showers and storms our way. All the while, temperatures will stay in the 80s, around average for this time of year. In short, today will be sunny, tomorrow will bring storms, and the weekend will be nice.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Partly cloudy skies during the afternoon and evening hours, with a slight chance of rain. West-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 84.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 66.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies, with showers and thunderstorms pushing in during the late afternoon and evening hours. South-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 85.

Friday: Rain showers in the morning, then partly clear skies in the afternoon. Westerly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 81.

