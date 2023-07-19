West Virginia angler breaks state record for longest longnose gar

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials announced on Wednesday that an 11-year record for the longest longnose gar caught in West Virginia has officially been broken.

Rich Chapman, of Ashton, used a live bluegill for bait when he caught the record-breaking fish on July 3 in the Ohio River in Mason County, according to Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

The record-breaking fish measured in at 53.62 inches, officials said.

WVDNR District 5 fishery biologist Jeff Hansbarger verified the record catch.

Chapman’s fish exceeded the previous longnose gar length record of 52.25 inches, which was set by Mark Foster in 2012 on the Ohio River.

However, officials said it did not break the longstanding weight record of 19.08 pounds, which was set by Michael Casey 30 years ago on the Kanawha River.

A longnose gar is a ray-finned freshwater fish.

Anglers who believe they have caught a potential record-breaking fish should report their catch to the WVDNR for verification. Officials said fish that do not qualify as a state record, may still qualify for a trophy citation. Click here for more information.

