West Virginia Poison Center provides safety tips for summer

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Poison Center has released tip to protect people from the outdoor poisons that man will see in the summer.

Some of those poisons include tiki torch fuel, lighter fluid, and pool chemicals.

The WVPC recommends these tips:

Read the directions!

A simple but important tip—read the directions on all products. Most products, from torch fuel to pool chemicals, are safe for use if the product directions are followed. If directions are not followed, a product can cause a poisoning.

Store products in their original container.

If a product is in a child-resistant container, make sure to put the child-resistant cap on correctly after each use.

Do not transfer products into food or drink containers. Some poisonous products look like beverages. For example, torch fuel and lighter fluid look like apple juice.

Protect your eyes and your lungs.

When opening pool chemicals, open containers carefully in a well ventilated area. Do not lean over the container while opening. Make sure the wind is blowing away from your face and not in the path of other people.

Keep torch fuel and lighter fluid up, away, and out of sight of children. If swallowed, they can easily be inhaled into the lungs causing serious injury or death.

Save the West Virginia Poison Center number—1-800-222-1222.

If a poisoning occurs, do not wait for symptoms to appear. Call the medical experts at the West Virginia Poison Center 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

