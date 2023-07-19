Woody Williams Foundation to celebrate vet’s 100th birthday

FILE PHOTO of Woody Williams
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Woody Williams Foundation is celebrating what would have been the West Virginia legend’s 100th birthday this fall.

On Sept. 30, the foundation is hosting the first annual Woody Williams Legacy of Service Celebration.

They plan to highlight their work and give supporters an opportunity to come together for the passing of the Wounded Warrior Foundation flag.

The foundation is also setting a fundraising goal of $100,000 to support the next generation of service.

The event will be held at the West Virginia Culture Center & Theater, home of the West Virginia Archives & History Library, and the West Virginia State Museum.

Click here to learn more.

