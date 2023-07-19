W.Va. man arrested for would-be child sex crimes

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – A West Virginia man is behind bars after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a minor.

Brandon Boucher, 22, of Leon, W.Va., was arrested on the night of Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Boucher was arrested for attempting to pick up and have sex with a young Jackson County girl, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says he groomed the victim by soliciting her via cell phone, then traveled to Jackson County to engage in sexual relations with her.

Boucher was transported to South Central Regional Jail and will be arraigned in Magistrate Court on Wednesday, July 19.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Ripley Police Department, Ravenswood Police Department, and West Virginia State Police during the arrest and investigation.

