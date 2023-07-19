W.Va. man arrested for would-be child sex crimes

Brandon Boucher
Brandon Boucher(Jackson County Sheriff's Department)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – A West Virginia man is behind bars after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a minor.

Brandon Boucher, 22, of Leon, W.Va., was arrested on the night of Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Boucher was arrested for attempting to pick up and have sex with a young Jackson County girl, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says he groomed the victim by soliciting her via cell phone, then traveled to Jackson County to engage in sexual relations with her.

Boucher was transported to South Central Regional Jail and will be arraigned in Magistrate Court on Wednesday, July 19.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Ripley Police Department, Ravenswood Police Department, and West Virginia State Police during the arrest and investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found identified as man missing since February
North Elementary School in Morgantown
North Elem. principal fired after being charged with failing to report student abuse
Mon County deputy found not guilty of using excessive force, covering it up
Rich Chapman, of Ashton, used a live bluegill for bait when he caught the record-breaking fish...
West Virginia angler breaks state record for longest longnose gar
Bobby Allen Stark
West Virginia man pleads guilty to falsifying passport to flee U.S.

Latest News

Ritchie judicial complex
WVU Fan Day Announced - WDTV Sports
Best Virginia Bridgeport Skills Camp - WDTV Sports
Bridgeport Morgantown Area Playoff Final - WDTV Sports
Clarksburg Morgantown Semifinal - Legion Playoffs