$50K winning lottery ticket sold in Harrison County

(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A $50,000 Powerball ticket was recently sold in Harrison County.

Lottery officials say the ticket was sold at Price Cutter on Pike Street in Shinnston.

The winning ticket matched four numbers plus the Power Ball but didn’t have the Power Play option purchased.

The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

Players are encouraged to check their tickets because there are nine prize tiers, ranging from $4 to the jackpot.

Since the billion dollar jackpot was hit on Wednesday night, the Powerball jackpot has been reset to $20 million for Saturday’s drawing.

