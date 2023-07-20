After storms tonight, calmer weather ensues for the weekend

A beautiful weekend in store!
By Kayla Smith
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A cold front will push storms into our area from the west tonight, and while intensity is expected to die down upon their arrival to NCWV, we could still see instances of heavy rainfall and damaging winds. By tomorrow morning though, rain clears out, and sunshine prevails for the weekend and much of next week. Expect slightly cooler-than-average temps this weekend, but a steady rise all the way to the 90s by the end of next week. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found identified as man missing since February
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Tiny West Virginia town sells $1M winning lottery ticket
North Elementary School in Morgantown
North Elem. principal fired after being charged with failing to report student abuse
Mon County deputy found not guilty of using excessive force, covering it up
Rich Chapman, of Ashton, used a live bluegill for bait when he caught the record-breaking fish...
West Virginia angler breaks state record for longest longnose gar

Latest News

Hourly planner for Clarksburg for tonight, July 20, 2023.
Scattered storms tonight, sunny skies thereafter
next 3 days
Cold front brings Thursday evening storms, but leads to beautiful weekend
Futurecast showing conditions at 6 PM, July 19, 2023.
Partly cloudy Wednesday, storms until the weekend
potential storms Thursday
Scattered storm chances continue through the next few days