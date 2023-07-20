After storms tonight, calmer weather ensues for the weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A cold front will push storms into our area from the west tonight, and while intensity is expected to die down upon their arrival to NCWV, we could still see instances of heavy rainfall and damaging winds. By tomorrow morning though, rain clears out, and sunshine prevails for the weekend and much of next week. Expect slightly cooler-than-average temps this weekend, but a steady rise all the way to the 90s by the end of next week. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.