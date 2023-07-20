Best Virginia hosts skills camp during preparations for The Basketball Tournament

Held 3-hour session for kids at The Bridge Sports Complex.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, Best Virginia hosted a skills camp for local athletes and kids at The Bridge Sports Complex.

The team hosted over one hundred kids to play basketball, learn from the players, and sign autographs.

We spoke with Kedrian Johnson today about his preparation for the TBT. Best Virginia’s first game will be held next week, July 25, at 7 PM in WesBanco Arena, Wheeling.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found identified as man missing since February
North Elementary School in Morgantown
North Elem. principal fired after being charged with failing to report student abuse
Mon County deputy found not guilty of using excessive force, covering it up
Rich Chapman, of Ashton, used a live bluegill for bait when he caught the record-breaking fish...
West Virginia angler breaks state record for longest longnose gar
Bobby Allen Stark
West Virginia man pleads guilty to falsifying passport to flee U.S.

Latest News

WVU announces date for Fan Day 2023 - WDTV Sports
WVU Football announces date for Fan Day
Bridgeport Morgantown Legion Finals - WDTV Sports
LEGION PLAYOFFS: Day 3 scores, highlights, and recaps
Legion Baseball Playoffs - Day 2 - WDTV Sports
LEGION PLAYOFFS: Day 2 scores, highlights, and recap
Delaney Sandy, Jr. Crossfit National Champion - WDTV Sports
12-year old Delaney Sandy discusses winning Jr. CrossFit National Championship