Best Virginia hosts skills camp during preparations for The Basketball Tournament
Held 3-hour session for kids at The Bridge Sports Complex.
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, Best Virginia hosted a skills camp for local athletes and kids at The Bridge Sports Complex.
The team hosted over one hundred kids to play basketball, learn from the players, and sign autographs.
We spoke with Kedrian Johnson today about his preparation for the TBT. Best Virginia’s first game will be held next week, July 25, at 7 PM in WesBanco Arena, Wheeling.
