Bridgeport, Clarksburg PD get new pet microchip scanners

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department has a new tool in the arsenal to help pet owners find their furry friends.

The BPD recently got a microchip scanner.

According to the Harrison County Humane Society, the scanner was provided for through a grant from Best Friends Animal Society.

Frankie Michelle Dennison, the executive director of the Humane Society, presented Bridgeport Police Chief Mark Rogers and Bridgeport Police Officer Austin Ash with the scanner last month.

Rogers said the scanner is a welcome addition.

“Microchip scanners will help us locate the owners of missing or found animals much quicker than in the past if the animal has a chip,” said Rogers. “If so, in nearly every case, we’ll be able to identify the owner and get the animal and their owner back together much quicker than we typically can.”

Rogers said prior to this, the standard procedure if they took an animal in that was found in the community was to get a picture, post it on social media, and hope for the best. The animals, in most instances, are able to be crated until they are claimed or taken to the animal shelter.

“We want to reunite the animals as quickly as possible, and this goes a long way toward making that happen,” said Rogers. “There are some savings involved as we pay just a few dollars a day for them to be housed until they are available for adoption, but every dollar counts. It’s always best to reunite the animal and their family no matter how it is done.”

Rogers said he is thankful the Bridgeport Police Department now has this tool at its disposal and thanked those involved for making it happen.

The Clarksburg Police Department was also provided with a similar scanner.

