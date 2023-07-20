Brothers with Type 1 Diabetes travel to Washington D.C. to promote awareness

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some boys from our region are using their experiences with Type 1 Diabetes to help others.

Ian Sarver, a boy from Wheelersburg, travelled to Washington D.C. with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundations Children’s Congress.

He stopped by First Look at Four with his mother, Malissa Sarver, to tell us about his experience.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.