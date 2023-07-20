Brothers with Type 1 Diabetes travel to Washington D.C. to promote awareness

By Summer Jewell
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some boys from our region are using their experiences with Type 1 Diabetes to help others.

Ian Sarver, a boy from Wheelersburg, travelled to Washington D.C. with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundations Children’s Congress.

He stopped by First Look at Four with his mother, Malissa Sarver, to tell us about his experience.

