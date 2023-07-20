Charity golf scramble will benefit a school in West Africa

WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Professional Realty is hosting a four person golf scramble Saturday, July 22, 2023.

The scramble is at the Golf Club of WV. There will be a shotgun start at 8 a.m.

The team entry fee is $260. That includes the green fees and carts.

There is a $2,000 purse based on 25 teams. There is also a $5,000 hole-in-one chance on hole #7.

The money from the scramble will benefit the non-profit, Build a Better Burkina (B.B.B). The group started out of Pioneer Presbyterian Church and has a partner out of Westminster Presbyterian Church. The group supports a school in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

Donna Gaston is a board member for B.B.B. She explained what the non-profit does.

“In Burkina, school is optional and most kids come to get the new meal of the day. And then once they get there, we educate them. Over the 19 years of our relationship, we have financed a school, teachers housing, 2 water wells, and a malaria program and just a whole lot more. The teacher Barry that we work with, he’s been here three years, three different times and he’s coming again in August to visit. And in fact, when he was here, I think it was in 2006 or 2008, he actually was interviewed at our house by WTAP.”

Berkshire Hathaway got involved with B.B.B. after reading the story about Burkina Faso. Ted Gaston, representing Berkshire Hathaway, says they wanted to do something after hearing the story.

Ted Gaston said there are only a few spots still available.

Building a Better Burkina helps support a school in Burkina Faso, West Africa. (Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Professional Realty)

