Erik Stevenson and Patrick Suemnick chosen for NABC Honors Court

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Patrick Suemnick and Erik Stevenson have been selected to the NABC Honors Court today.

Both were chosen after their work on the court and in the classroom.

The NABC Honors Court recognizes juniors, seniors, and graduates who finished the 2022-23 academic year with a GPA of 3.2 or higher.

Stevenson has graduated from college and moved on - he played for the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Summer League.

Suemnick enters the 23-24 season looking to earn more minutes for West Virginia. He played in 21 games, averaging just over 5 minutes per game for the team.

