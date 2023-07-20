Family of girl, 4, burned by McDonald’s nuggets awarded $800,000

FILE - A Florida jury has awarded a family $800,000 after a 4-year-old girl was burned by...
FILE - A Florida jury has awarded a family $800,000 after a 4-year-old girl was burned by sizzling hot McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida jury has awarded a family $800,000 after a 4-year-old girl was burned by sizzling hot McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets.

The Broward County jury found that McDonald’s and franchise owner Upchurch Foods acted improperly in the August 2019 incident.

Jurors decided the family was not properly warned of the possible danger from the hot nuggets at a drive-thru in Tamarac, Florida.

The family had been seeking $15 million dollars to compensate for the pain and suffering of the 4-year-old girl, who sustained severe burns and scars in the incident.

On Wednesday, the jury awarded the family $400,000 for the burn injuries sustained and another $400,000 for future damages.

The child’s mother says she was happy with the jury’s verdict.

Attorneys for McDonald’s declined to speak outside the Broward County courtroom Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found identified as man missing since February
North Elementary School in Morgantown
North Elem. principal fired after being charged with failing to report student abuse
Mon County deputy found not guilty of using excessive force, covering it up
Rich Chapman, of Ashton, used a live bluegill for bait when he caught the record-breaking fish...
West Virginia angler breaks state record for longest longnose gar
Bobby Allen Stark
West Virginia man pleads guilty to falsifying passport to flee U.S.

Latest News

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Single ticket wins $1 billion Powerball jackpot
Ritchie judicial complex
WVU Fan Day Announced - WDTV Sports
Best Virginia Bridgeport Skills Camp - WDTV Sports
Bridgeport Morgantown Area Playoff Final - WDTV Sports