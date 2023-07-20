LEGION PLAYOFFS: Day 3 scores, highlights, and recaps

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With just three teams left, Clarksburg, Morgantown, and Bridgeport continued their battle today for the Legion Baseball Area Championship.

Clarksburg took on Morgantown in the semifinals, with the winner clinching a berth in the area finals and the state finals next week. North Central West Virginia sends 2 teams to the state finals, and both teams in the area finals are selected for Charleston.

See the scores and highlights from the day below:

Day 1 Scores (Monday July 17)

- Fairmont (1-0) 4 - 3 Elkins (0-1)

- Clarksburg (0-1) 4 - 7 Buckhannon (1-0)

- Fairmont (1-1) 1 - 13 Morgantown (1-0)

- Buckhannon (1-1) 4 - 5 Bridgeport (1-0)

Day 2 Scores (Tuesday July 18)

- Clarksburg (1-1) 14 - 2 Fairmont (1-2 - eliminated)

- Elkins (0-2 - eliminated) 2 - 3 Buckhannon (2-1)

- Clarksburg (2-1) 8 - 7 Buckhannon (2-2- eliminated)

- Morgantown (1-1) 3 - 7 Bridgeport (2-0)

Day 3 Scores (Wednesday July 19)

- Clarksburg (2-2 - eliminated) 2 - 13 Morgantown (2-1)

- Morgantown (3-1) 10 - 7 Bridgeport (2-1) - a deciding final game will be held between Morgantown and Bridgeport tomorrow, July 20, at 6 PM at Bridgeport High School.

WEDNESDAY SEMIFINALS - CLARKSBURG 2 - 13 MORGANTOWN

WEDNESDAY CHAMPIONSHIP GAME 1 - MORGANTOWN 10 - 7 BRIDGEPORT

