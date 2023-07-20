Man convicted of murder sentenced to life without mercy

(Western regional jail)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man found guilty of killing another man in Huntington learned his fate Thursday.

Daniel Battle was convicted in the death of Brent Jackson.

The shooting happened Feb. 11, 2018, at Rehmy’s Bar and Lounge on Fourth Avenue. That bar was shut down after the deadly incident.

On Thursday, Judge Alfred Ferguson sentenced Battle to life without mercy.

Several people testified, including the victim’s mother and cousin, as well as a state trooper and Battle himself.

Battle was found guilty of first-degree murder on July 13.

