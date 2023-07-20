Mon County sheriff grateful for deputy’s verdict, ready to move on

(VERONICA OGBE)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Sheriff Perry Palmer says he is ready to move on after the Lance Kurteza trial wrapped up earlier this week.

Kurteza’s trial ended with a jury finding him not guilty after he was accused of assaulting a victim and then covering it up.

Palmer says he is grateful for the verdict, adding that the decision is consistent with the department’s own investigation.

Kurteza was federally indicted last year for two charges stemming back to 2018 when court documents allege he punched and pepper-sprayed a victim after he had already been handcuffed.

The indictment also claimed Kurteza left relevant information out of his report.

Kuretza was placed on administrative leave from the sheriff’s office last year.

Palmer says he will be meeting with the former deputy later this week to determine what’s next for his law enforcement career.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

Mon County deputy federally charged with using excessive force, covering it up

Mon County deputy pleads not guilty to federal charges

Trial for Mon County deputy charged with using excessive force moved to Wheeling

Mon County deputy found not guilty of using excessive force, covering it up

