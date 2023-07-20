Police: Fairmont man smoked meth before multi-county pursuit

Larry Johnson, Jr.
Larry Johnson, Jr.(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man has been charged after deputies say he smoked meth before leading police on a multi-county pursuit.

Deputies were in the Boothsville area of Taylor County at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday when a car being driven by 31-year-old Larry Johnson, Jr. sped past them at 57 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies turned onto Middletown Rd. and tried to pull Johnson over when they say he pulled into a mobile home park in Fairmont and drove between several trailers before getting back onto Middletown Rd.

Authorities say the pursuit continued with speeds reaching 85 mph near Corbin Branch Rd. in Harrison County. Johnson then turned onto Saltwell Rd. in Bridgeport and Adamsville Rd. toward Marion County, where he reached speeds of 70 mph.

Once in Marion County, deputies say Johnson turned onto Manley Chapel Rd. followed by Booths Creek Rd., Old Monongah Rd., Holbert Rd., and finally onto Fairmont Ave. near Woods Boat House in White Hall.

The criminal complaint says Johnson then proceeded onto White Hall Blvd. and Middletown Rd. where he reached speeds of 90 mph and nearly hit a car head-on.

Johnson reportedly re-entered Taylor County and turned onto Horners Run Rd., where deputies rear-ended his car, causing him to nearly into a home on Horners Run. Johnson then drove away, striking another police cruiser in the process.

Deputies say Johnson then turned onto Purdys Run Rd. and lost control, crashing into the woods.

Johnson was tased before being taken into custody, according to deputies.

Court documents say deputies found a glass smoking devices and two baggies with a white, powdery substance that later field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

Johnson allegedly told police he smoked methamphetamine earlier in the day before being taken to Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Johnson has been charged in Taylor County with fleeing with reckless indifference and fleeing while DUI. He remains held at TVRJ.

