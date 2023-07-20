Preparation has begun for new Ritchie County Judicial Complex

Harrisville, W.Va (WDTV) - Early construction and site preparation has begun for the new Ritchie County Judicial Complex, which will be housed right behind the courthouse. The construction started about a month ago.

“‘We’re just running out of room and we have different offices scattered out all over the town of Harrisville so we’re putting this in brining technology into the county for a lot of these offices and we’re just excited about the process,” said Project coordinator for the Ritchie County Commission Steve Parks.

When completed the new annex will measure 48,000 square feet and will house the Ritchie County Sheriff’s office, Magistrate Court, Family Court, Probation office and day Report Center, Circuit clerk and Prosecuting Attorney’s Offices.

“We’ve decided to build this complex that we’re working on behind us today and we’ll be able to move people out of the courthouse and out of buildings that we either own our lease to make more room,” said Parks.

Officials say that the new annex will help crowded conditions in the current courthouse.

“Our courthouse is 100 years old this year and it’s just not built for today’s technology and today’s growth in offices and judicial system and everything we need to do as a county on a day to day basis,” said Parks.

The project has a price tag of $13 million dollars, which the county is paying from funds it has saved over the years. Parks is looking forward to the improvements.

Steve parks: we’re bringing the sheriff’s department up to a level where they haven’t had a chance to,” said Parks. “We’re planning for the future of law enforcement. Our current courthouse does not have an elevator. We will have elevator access in the new judicial complex and with that we will be constructing a pedestrian walkway that will cross the street and will take folks from the new complex into the courthouse.

Parks hopes construction will be completed by December of 2024.

