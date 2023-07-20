Scattered storms tonight, sunny skies thereafter

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a partly sunny Thursday afternoon, scattered showers and storms will push in tonight. Find out the timing, and other details, about these storms, and what happens after tonight, in the video above!

This afternoon will be nice, with partly sunny skies, light southwesterly winds and highs in the mid-80s. Then after 9 PM, a cold front that started in Canada a few days ago will push into the Mountain State. Thanks to warm air and instability, scattered showers and thunderstorms will start pushing through our region during that time. There is a small chance that a few showers and storms will produce heavy rain and gusty winds, which may cause issues with trees, slick roads, and other problems. So the Storm Prediction Center has all of West Virginia under a Marginal Risk, i.e. isolated severe thunderstorms are possible. So we’re watching carefully. Most of the rain pushes out after 3 AM tomorrow morning, leaving only a slight chance of rain, partly cloudy skies, and lows in the mid-60s. Then tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with scattered clouds coming from the west. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-80s.

Over the weekend, dry, stable air will settle in from the west (partly due to a high-pressure system in the Great Plains), resulting in partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-80s. So this weekend will truly feel like an average summer weekend. Then throughout next week, skies will be partly cloudy, and thanks to daytime heating, pop-up showers may form at times. Temperatures will also climb into the upper-80s, with a few models even suggesting highs hitting 90 degrees. In short, tonight will be stormy, the weekend will feel like a true summer weekend, and next week will be hot and partly sunny.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 85.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies, with thunderstorms during the late evening hours, becoming scattered showers and storms overnight. Low: 66.

Friday: A few showers and cloudy skies in the morning, then partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Westerly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 81.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. High: 81.

