Suspects wanted for car break-ins

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies are investigating a string of car break-ins during the last week in the Teays Valley and Hurricane areas, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Thursday that the break-ins have happened at various locations during the day. They believe it is part of a multi-state operation.

Among the stolen items have been high-end purses, iPhones and other valuables sitting within view in cars.

Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect or suspects.

They also ask people not to leave valuables within sight inside their vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office or their local 911 agency.

