Tiny West Virginia town sells $1M winning lottery ticket

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Monday Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa.(Keith Srakocic | AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Someone won big bucks in a tiny West Virginia town Wednesday evening.

A $1 million winning Power Ball ticket was sold in Petersburg, a small town of about 2,250 people in Grant County, the West Virginia Lottery announced Thursday.

It was sold at Hartman’s Gas & Go on Keyser Ave.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers numbers but not the the Power Ball. The Powerplay option was not selected.

The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

Players are encouraged to check their tickets because there are nine prize tiers, ranging from $4 to the jackpot.

A $50,000 winning lottery ticket was also sold in Shinnston, lottery officials say.

$50K winning lottery ticket sold in Harrison County

Since the billion dollar jackpot was hit on Wednesday night, the Powerball jackpot has been reset to $20 million for Saturday’s drawing.

