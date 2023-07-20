WV Invests Grant covers tuition costs for Associate’s Degree

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Between tuition, supplies and housing, the average cost of college in West Virginia is over $16,000 for in-state residents, but one program is cutting that cost to almost nothing.

The average student loan debt in West Virginia is just over $32,000.

With tuition prices continuing to climb across the country and the Supreme Court’s recent block on Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan, college students today are faced with a difficult situation.

However, community colleges across the state may have a remedy for that.

Pierpont Community and Technical College in Fairmont is one of 27 West Virginia campuses covered by the WV Invests Grant.

The grant covers tuition and mandatory fees of West Virginia residents pursuing a Certification or Associate’s Degree in the state.

Pierpont’s Executive Director of Admissions, Jenni McConnell, says one benefit to this program is that the money is available right from the start.

“There’s a push for more accessibility of education. Um, you can see that with some of the loan forgiveness and other programs, but this is one the front end to make education accessible and affordable so you don’t have to take out loans and hope someone else will pay it back for you,” McConnell said.

While college enrollment dropped nationally in 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s back on the rise in West Virginia.

The state’s community and technical colleges saw a slight increase in enrollment between 2021 and 2022.

Michael Paul Waide, Vice President of Academics at Pierpont, encourages those considering secondary education to not be stopped by yourself.

“Don’t let that first sense of ‘I’m not going to be successful’ hold you back. Because, once you pass that barrier, once you pass that hurdle and you transform that mindset, the horizon is there for you.”

At Pierpont, that horizon is broad, boating 41 Associate’s programs, five certifications and 12 skill set programs.

