WVU Football announces date for Fan Day

Fans can meet the team and watch practice for free this August.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Football has announced the date for their annual Fan Day today.

The team will host fans at Milan Puskar Stadium on August 5 from 9:30 - 11:00 AM. Head Coach Neil Brown, his staff, and the players will attend to sign autographs and visit with fans.

The event is free of charge.

Gates will open at 9:20 AM on the 5th - fans can enter through the West Gates near the press box.

After the autograph time, fans can watch the Mountaineers practice inside Milan Puskar Stadium until 12:45 PM.

Free parking will be available on the day in the Silver Lot behind the Puskar Center, in the parking garage on Don Nehlen Drive, and in select hospital parking lots, including A1, B1, E, and F1-4.

