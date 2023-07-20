WVU Men’s and Women’s Basketball announce home opponents for Big 12 Conference games
9 teams will visit Morgantown for both squads.
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Men’s and Women’s Basketball have confirmed their home and away opponents in Big 12 Conference play for the 2023-24 season.
The Mountaineers play 5 teams at home and on the road - the other 8 teams will be played once, with 4 at home and the other 4 away.
MEN’S OPPONENTS:
HOME-ONLY: Baylor, BYU, Kansas, Texas Tech
AWAY-ONLY: Iowa State, Houston, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State
HOME + AWAY: UCF, Cincinnati, Kansas State, TCU, Texas
WOMEN’S OPPONENTS:
HOME-ONLY: Houston, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Texas
AWAY-ONLY: BYU, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Kansas
HOME + AWAY: Baylor, UCF, Iowa State, TCU, Cincinnati
Dates for the games have not been announced.
