WVU Men’s and Women’s Basketball announce home opponents for Big 12 Conference games

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Men’s and Women’s Basketball have confirmed their home and away opponents in Big 12 Conference play for the 2023-24 season.

The Mountaineers play 5 teams at home and on the road - the other 8 teams will be played once, with 4 at home and the other 4 away.

MEN’S OPPONENTS:

HOME-ONLY: Baylor, BYU, Kansas, Texas Tech

AWAY-ONLY: Iowa State, Houston, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State

HOME + AWAY: UCF, Cincinnati, Kansas State, TCU, Texas

WOMEN’S OPPONENTS:

HOME-ONLY: Houston, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Texas

AWAY-ONLY: BYU, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Kansas

HOME + AWAY: Baylor, UCF, Iowa State, TCU, Cincinnati

Dates for the games have not been announced.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.