Alderson Broaddus releases new logo that “embodies our vision for the future”

Logo also noted as a “commitment to excellence, tradition, and innovation.”
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Alderson Broaddus Athletics revealed a new logo for Battler sports teams today, as the university seeks to rebrand themselves in a critical year for the school’s future.

The new logo centers on Skirmish, the school’s mascot, and changes the orientation from the previous logo.

In a statement released today, Athletic Director Carrie Bodkins said:

“This additional logo reflects our commitment to providing an exceptional student-athlete experience, and it embodies our vision for the future of our athletic programs. I would also like to shout out our graphic designer Joey Mitchell for his hard work in making this come to life.”

Carrie Bodkins, Alderson Broaddus AD

