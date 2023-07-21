Beautiful weekend, but temperatures get hotter through next week
Not many chances of rain in sight.
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After storms last night, calmer weather ensues for the weekend. Temperatures will be comfortable, humidity will be low, and high pressure will keep rain out. Next week, temperatures steadily rise each day, reaching the 90s as early as midweek. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
